EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new public safety feature will be installed around Easthampton Monday to prevent public overdoses.

“Nolox-Box” stations will be mounted to the wall of City Hall, the Public Library, Mountain View School and Easthampton High School.

The boxes will contain three doses of Naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses commonly known as Narcan.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, there were 22 overdoses in public locations in 2020 and 2021.