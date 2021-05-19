Nancy Creed to serve as MACCE board of directors president

Nancy Creed, newly elected President of the MACCE Board, poses in her office at the Springfield Regional Chamber headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts. (photo courtesy Springfield Regional Chamber)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nancy F. Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, has been elected president of the Mass. Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (MACCE) through 2022. MACCE is a Massachusetts-based organization that offers valuable resources and networking opportunities to its member chamber of commerce professionals across the Commonwealth.

Creed has over 25 years experience in strategic alliance building, communications, public relations, media relations, and government and community outreach experience. She has served as president of the Springfield Regional Chamber since 2016. Prior to becoming chamber president, she served as vice president of marketing and communications.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, is certified in nonprofit organization management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management and is a 2000 graduate of the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Leadership Institute.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as president of the MACCE board and look forward to connecting with fellow chamber professionals to provide information, education, and peer experiences to help them grow, learn, and succeed,” said Creed.

Creed has served in a variety of capacities on the MACCE Board including Region 1 Vice President, Secretary and Vice President.