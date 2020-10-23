Narcan initiative surpasses 1,000 doses supplied to local first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–A lifesaving initiative that started two years ago has distributed 1,120 doses of Naloxone to local police and fire departments as part of an effort to combat opioid overdoses in Hampden County.

In October of 2018 Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni partnered with Baystate Health, Trinity Health of New England, and The Center for Human Development on a $70,000 commitment to provide Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to participating municipal police and fire departments across Hampden County.

Since then the commitment has grown to over $125,000 with two additional rounds of funding by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office totaling $55,000.

In addition to help funding the initiative, Baystate Health administers the program and maintains a sufficient supply of Naloxone at its pharmacy. When the medication is in short supply, any participating agency can go directly to Baystate and pick up the desired doses.

The following departments participate in the program: Springfield Police and Fire Departments, Westfield Fire Department, Chicopee Police and Fire Departments, Holyoke Police and Fire Department, Longmeadow Police and Fire Department, Agawam Police Department, Wilbraham Police Department, West Springfield Police Department, and Ludlow Police Department.