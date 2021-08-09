Nascar drivers embrace the fan experience at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – After spending two years away from the track, Nascar drivers are celebrating as their fans return to the track.

Local Watkins Glen International fans share the same excitement about this year’s NASCAR festivities and races.

“Well, it’s been a lot more stuff to do, like there’s been the kid zone there’s been the Toyota and the shopping places and that became bigger over the years, so that’s really exciting, “ said Lilly Ripley Nascar Fan

Nascar drivers come from all different cities travel for the exposure and the fan experience as they compete for the respect of Nascar fans.

“It’s cool to see the number of fans here you know we’ve we finally got back into the routine where you know fans are slowly coming back and seeing all the motorhomes like I said driving through the garage area or the pit area last night and it was just cool, so really, really excited to see the fans here and hope to put on a good show for him,” said Kyle Weatherman Nascar Driver

Although fans are returning, there are still some concerns about older fans who haven’t returned back to the races thus far.

Nascar at Watkins Glen International

“And for the older fans the generations that might have fallen off of racing please come back to us, we miss you,” said Kyle Lockrow Nascar Driver and Spotter

The fan experience continues tomorrow for the final race at Watkins Glen International.