Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton closed until visibly clear from algae

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton will remain closed until the water is visibly clear from Cyanobacteria algae.

The Easthampton Health Department posted an update Thursday morning on the Cyanobacteria algae that is present in the Nashawannuck Pond.

According to their update, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health requires at least one week to pass before they will test the water and lift the advisory, but they require the water to be visibly clear from the algae.

The health department says Nashawannuck is not completely clear and they will continue to monitor the water and contact the state as soon as it’s clear.

It’s been one week since the advisory was put into place.