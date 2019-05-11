National Association of Letter Carriers host 27th Stamp out Hunger Food Drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every second Saturday in May mail carriers collect non-perishable foods that people leave in their mailboxes.

The National Association of Letter Carriers organized the nationwide charitable effort, but it was Margaret’s Food Pantry who distributed the food to families in need in Holyoke. Margaret’s Food Pantry provides 85,000 pounds of food a month to about 4,000 families in need.

“This food is supposed to last us up until October of this year, so the better the post office drive is, the better we will be in position to serve the people of the community,” said Brenda LaMagedeleine, Manager of Margaret’s Pantry

Volunteers spent Saturday morning assembling these boxes that will be used to hold all the food they will collect at the Holyoke and South Hadley post offices. Volunteers told 22News they felt it was their responsibility to participate in this cause.

“Anything I can do to help out for the next person that needs help is part of our responsibility,” said Volunteer, James Basler.

Margaret’s Pantry distributed all the food to Neighbors Helping Neighbors and Providence Ministries, two local organizations that serve families in need. The “NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” aimed to collect one million pounds of donated food nationwide Saturday.

