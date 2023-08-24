CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today, food enthusiasts across the nation are firing up their grills and hitting their favorite burger joints to celebrate National Burger Day.

This annual occasion, observed on August 24th, holds a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of many, especially during the summer months.

National Burger Day marks a time to indulge in one of America’s most beloved culinary creations – the burger. Whether it’s a classic beef patty or a plant-based alternative, the burger has become a symbol of comfort and camaraderie, often enjoyed during backyard barbecues, picnics, and outdoor gatherings that define the summertime experience.

But where are the best spots to grab a burger?

Thanks to Google Reviews, we were able to put together a list of the best spots to grab a burger in western Massachusetts: