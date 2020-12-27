National Council for Black Studies will host virtual Kwanzaa event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Council for Black Studies will host a virtual Kwanzaa Kujichagulia event at 6 p.m with the creator of Kwanza, Dr. Maulana Karenga.

The Principles and Practice of Kwanzaa lecture will be given by Professor and Chair, Department of Africana Studies in California State University-Long Beach, Dr. Maulana Karenga who is the creator of Kwanzaa, and The Nguzo Saba.

Karenga is also the author of Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture.

Kwanzaa Collective of Western Massachusetts, Sankofa Foundation, and Muhammad Mosque No. 13 are also hosting this event.

To join the virtual event visit: https://umass-amherst.zoom.us/j/96861458036.