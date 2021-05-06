National eviction moratorium overturned by federal judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal judge overturned the national eviction moratorium. It was put in place last year to prevent people from losing their homes due to non-payment.

The judge said the CDC does not have the legal authority to impose the moratorium, which the organization enacted a year ago.

Locally, a reversal of the moratorium could put hundreds at risk of losing their homes.

Springfield City Councilman Jesse Lederman told 22News, “Those protections have been essential to those who may have faced housing insecurity, or may have had a situation where they lost their job. Especially because, while there has been a lot of funds put up to be a resource for those residents and landlords, it can really take a while for those funds to come into the pocket.”

The current federal eviction moratorium was scheduled to end on June 30, the same as Massachusetts.

Right now, it’s unclear how the ruling will affect that time line.