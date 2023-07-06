CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is National Fried Chicken Day, holding a special place in the hearts and taste buds of people from all walks of life!

From your neighborhood chicken spot, to dinner tables across western Massachusetts, fried chicken has become a beloved comfort food, and is often associated with family gatherings, picnics, and backyard barbecues.

National Fried Chicken Day offers people an extra opportunity (or excuse) to indulge in this delight and pay homage to the skillful art of frying chicken to crispy, golden perfection. For most, the best fried chicken can only be found at local establishments, some even with secret family recipes.

But where are some of these secret spots located?

Thanks to Google Reviews, we were able to put together a list of the best fried chicken spots in western Massachusetts: