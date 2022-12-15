WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Energy programs can help National Grid customers pay and manage their energy bills during these cold months.
A portion of winter heating bills can be paid through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for eligible households.
Customers can enroll for LIHEAP until April 30. It is free to both homeowners and renters, along with households whose cost of heat is included in rent, and eligibility is based on household size and the gross annual income of every household member 18 years of age or older.
Those looking to enroll are to keep in mind that household income can’t go beyond 60% of estimates of state median income. A fixed benefit amount will be applied. Which is to go towards certain costs. Like the primary source of heat, electricity, oil, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood, and coal.
“National Grid recognizes that high energy bills can be a real challenge for many customers –
especially as we get into the colder months,” said Helen Burt, Chief Customer Officer at
National Grid. “The LIHEAP program can provide much-needed assistance to customers who
are struggling to keep up with their energy costs. We also encourage customers to look at
options in our Winter Customer Savings Initiative, to consider a payment program, or see if they
are eligible for rate discounts.”
According to National Grid, these are other programs that help customers meet their energy needs:
- Discount Rates where qualifying income-eligible customers may receive a discounted rate on electric and gas service, as well as no-cost energy efficiency upgrades.
- The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund is available to any Massachusetts resident who, because of temporary financial difficulty, cannot meet a month’s energy expense and is not eligible for state or federal energy assistance. Residents can visit magoodneighbor.org to learn about the program.
- The Budget Billing Plan allows monthly payments to be spread out more evenly throughout the year. This is to benefit customers by offsetting periods of high energy usage.