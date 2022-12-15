WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Energy programs can help National Grid customers pay and manage their energy bills during these cold months.

A portion of winter heating bills can be paid through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for eligible households.

Customers can enroll for LIHEAP until April 30. It is free to both homeowners and renters, along with households whose cost of heat is included in rent, and eligibility is based on household size and the gross annual income of every household member 18 years of age or older.

Those looking to enroll are to keep in mind that household income can’t go beyond 60% of estimates of state median income. A fixed benefit amount will be applied. Which is to go towards certain costs. Like the primary source of heat, electricity, oil, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood, and coal.

“National Grid recognizes that high energy bills can be a real challenge for many customers –

especially as we get into the colder months,” said Helen Burt, Chief Customer Officer at

National Grid. “The LIHEAP program can provide much-needed assistance to customers who

are struggling to keep up with their energy costs. We also encourage customers to look at

options in our Winter Customer Savings Initiative, to consider a payment program, or see if they

are eligible for rate discounts.”

According to National Grid, these are other programs that help customers meet their energy needs: