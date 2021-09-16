National Guacamole Day: How to make the classic green dish

(WWTI) — Holy Guacamole?!

September 16 observes National Guacamole Day. The word “guacamole” and the dip, both originate from Mexico, where its main ingredient, avocados, have been cultivated for thousands of years. The name derives from two Aztec Nahuatl words: ahucatl, which means avocados, and Molli, which means sauce.

To celebrate the day of guacamole, dive into a homemade bowl of this fresh dish. To start, grab some ripe avocados and salt.

When picking the perfect avocado, check for ripeness. This can be done by gently pressing the outside of the avocado. If there is a little give, the avocado is ripe.

After this, you’re ready to start your dish. Below is a recipe from SimplyRecipes for the “perfect” classic guacamole:

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

1/4 teaspoon of salt, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon of fresh lime or lemon juice

2-4 tablespoons of minced red onion or thinly sliced green onion

1-2 serrano, or jalpeno, chilis, stems and seeds removed, minced

2 tablespoons of cilantro, finely chopped

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1/2 ripe tomato, chopped

Red radish or jicama slices for garnish

Tortilla chips, to serve

Method

Cut the avocados in half. Remove the pit. Score the inside of the avocado with a blunt knife and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Place in bowl Using a fork, roughly mass the avocado. Don’t overdo it! Sprinkle with salt and lime, or lemon juice. Add chopped onion, cilantro, black pepper and chilis Garnish with slices of red radish Serve immediately

Guacamole can be refrigerated for up to three days. To keep it green, make sure the air doesn’t touch it. Transfer it to a container, cover with plastic wrap and squeeze out all air pockets.