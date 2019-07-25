National Guard activated to assist after Cape Cod tornadoes

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the Massachusetts National Guard to help cleanup and recovery efforts in four Cape Cod communities struck by tornadoes and high winds this week.

The Republican governor said Thursday he activated the guard at the request of four towns: Dennis, Harwich, Chatham and Yarmouth.

Up to 500 guard members along with more than 200 state prisons workers and nearly 100 inmates from minimum security facilities will also help.

The National Weather Service says two EF1 tornados with wind speeds of up to 110 mph (177 kph) touched down on Tuesday, one in Barnstable and Yarmouth, another in Harwich.

The storms ripped the roof off a hotel and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers. Utility Eversource expects restoration efforts to be complete late Thursday.