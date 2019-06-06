National Guard helicopter lands in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Army helicopter made a grand entrance at the Monson Police Department on Wednesday.

A Massachusetts Army National Guard Counterdrug Unit helicopter landed outside of the Monson Police Department Wednesday evening. It was all a part of Monson’s Citizen Police Academy.

Officer Dustin Hull told 22News, the helicopter visit was a great way to get even more community members involved.

“It’s a good learning experience to be able to connect with people on a more in-depth level,” Officer Hull said. “To show them what we do on our side of the law enforcement, it’s all about reaching out to the community.”

The Citizens Police Academy is an eight-week program.