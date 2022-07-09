SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of folks flocked to Southwick on Saturday for the 41st Annual Southwick Motocross National. Year after year, the competition has special meaning Hampden county.

The annual event welcomes athletes from all over the world who compete for the Southwick trophy. This year’s Southwick National took place half way through the 2022 Pro Motocross season.

22news spoke with David Drakes of the Collective Experience, a program that supports motocross athletes of all levels. He said this competition brought over 20 Western Massachusetts racers closer to their dreams.

“It’s kind of like, a lot of them their first time going up against the heroes of ours. Like national champions, guys we’ve looked up to since we were little kids. It’s their dream scenario,” said Drakes.

Racers competed at the Wick 338 track in Southwick, which is the oldest sand track on the motocross circuit.

Drakes said, “It’s one of the only tracks on the circuit that is uniquely sand, completely sand which means it gets very rough for the riders. It’s very mentally taxing, it’s taxing on the equipment.”

But it’s the uphill battle that fans love to watch riders push through. For the local community especially, this race brings out a sense of pride throughout Hampden county.

Sean Solek, a Southwick resident who was at the race told 22news, “It’s a good event, a lot of the local riders shine here. It’s a tough sand track. Usually a lot of the local guys come out and do really good which is awesome to see them battling up with the front guys.”

Drakes added, “And you see people from all over the country, all over the world sometimes fly over for this historic race. You’ll see people from all over the country, it’s a big blowout. So it definitely brings a lot of eyes, a lot of revenue to the area, so it’s great.”

Though Southwick was one of several stops on this year’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship tour, it’s certainly a local fan favorite.