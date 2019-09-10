National Stair Climb honoring fallen firefighters on 9/11 to be held Saturday

(WWLP) – The 5th annual National Stair Climb for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is scheduled for Saturday.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place at Belmont Park in NY. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m following the climb at 10:00 a.m.
Conway firefighter Gemma VanderHeld told 22News this will be her 5th year raising money and climbing in honor and memory of the 343 firefighters that were killed on 9/11 and other firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Each climber pays tribute to a firefighter by climbing 2,200 steps which is the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
Those interested can register onsite at 9:00 a.m.
For more information visit the National Stair Climb website.