National Stair Climb honoring fallen firefighters on 9/11 to be held Saturday

(WWLP) – The 5th annual National Stair Climb for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is scheduled for Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place at Belmont Park in NY. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m following the climb at 10:00 a.m.

Conway firefighter Gemma VanderHeld told 22News this will be her 5th year raising money and climbing in honor and memory of the 343 firefighters that were killed on 9/11 and other firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Each climber pays tribute to a firefighter by climbing 2,200 steps which is the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

IN ONE WEEK – On Sunday, September 15 at Belmont Park, hundreds of participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories… Posted by National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Those interested can register onsite at 9:00 a.m.

(Photo courtesy Gemma VanderHeld)

For more information visit the National Stair Climb website.