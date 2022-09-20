(WWLP) – It’s National Voter Registration Day and with the general election right around the corner, now is the time to plan how you will cast your ballot.

22News is working for you on what you need to know before casting your vote. It’s important to get prepared now so all you’ll have to focus on come election day is having your voice heard!

Voting rules have changed a lot in the last 2 years, and our 22news local election headquarters is here to help. You may submit an application to register or pre-register to vote in Massachusetts if you are a citizen of the United States.

You are 16 years or older, and you are not currently incarcerated on a felony conviction. If you meet the above requirements, you may apply online, by mail, or in person.

If applying online, you must have a signature on file with the RMV, and for a mail-in application, a voter-registration form must be completed, signed, and delivered to your local election official. To apply in person, you may do so at any local election office.

The deadline to register to vote in any election or town meeting is ten days prior to the date of the election. If you’ve already registered, make sure your information is current with the registrar’s office.