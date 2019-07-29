National Weather Service ups Cape Cod tornado count to three

(WWLP) – The National Weather Service announced another tornado happened on July 23 in Cape Cod, bringing the total to three.

NWS told 22News the third EF-1 tornado happened in West Yarmouth at noon.

This third tornado had speeds up to 90-mph and a width of 50 yards.

They said they determined the presence of the third tornado based on additional information from meteorologists, residents and Skywarn radio.

NWS said the tornado was on the ground at the same time as another one of the tornadoes.

The tornado touched down on Yacht Ave and Schooner St and traveled east approximately a fourth of a mile before lifting on Egg Harbor Road.

NWS said before the three tornadoes on July 23, Cape Cod had only see three documented tornadoes in 2018, 1977 and 1968.