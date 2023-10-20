MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are looking for two men who broke into a South Memphis hair store and stole $13,000 worth of merchandise.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a burglary at Angel Beauty Supply on East E.H. Crump Boulevard a little after 2 a.m.

The business owner gave police video footage which showed a white Cadillac SUV pull up to the store.

One of the suspects pulled a chain from the trunk and tied it to the door. The other suspect reportedly put the SUV in drive and ripped the front door off.

Together, the suspects used bolt cutters to cut the remaining locks off the door. They then entered the store and grabbed multiple hair products, reports state.

The owner said the front door damage cost $7,000. He also claimed the men stole bundles of hair, totaling $13,000, and his Sony laptop, worth $2,300.

What’s left of the front double doors was propped open Friday afternoon welcoming customers back in for a 70% closeout sale.

The owner says after years in business, he’s done with the location and done with Memphis’ crime.

The store is set to close next month.

According to MPD, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.