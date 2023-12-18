BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

White elephant gift ideas for your coworkers this holiday season

A white elephant gift doesn’t have to be a joke, it can be any item people aren’t likely to buy for themselves. While you may need to get creative to find good white elephant gifts, you don’t need to worry as much about finding the perfect items for one person since you won’t know who’s going to receive it.

A budget of up to $100 offers plenty of options for a white elephant gift exchange. We rounded up the best white elephant gifts under $100 to consider for your office holiday party. From smart versions of everyday items to quirky toys and games that everyone will enjoy, here are more than 50 holiday gift ideas for white elephant exchange parties.

Best white elephant gifts under $100

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle

This simple, streamlined Hydro Flask water bottle keeps beverages hot or cold for hours and comes in a range of colors to suit your giftee. At 18 ounces, it’s large without being bulky, and the 18/8 stainless steel holds up well.

West Bend Stir Crazy 6-Quart Popcorn Machine

Whether they have a home theater or just enjoy this classic snack, your coworker will get plenty of usage out of this popcorn maker. The oil-based design creates classic-tasting popcorn and rarely misses a kernel.

Jenga Giant

This classic Jenga game blown up to a 22-inch version is eye-catching and loud when it comes crashing down. After several turns, it can reach as high as four feet, and the included carrying bag means it can be taken on the go.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle

An instant film camera offers instant gratification in the way smartphones and digital cameras can’t. With an included 20-pack of Instax print film, the recipient will probably want to capture your holiday gathering right away.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTags are great white elephant gifts that are useful for a variety of activities, like traveling or going to a music venue. They can be used to keep tabs on wandering pets, track stolen valuables, and even find misplaced car keys.

Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player

Despite the price, this compact record player offers impressive sound quality, especially when connected to a Bluetooth speaker. It also has built-in speakers and supports wired connection. This is the perfect gift for any music lover with limited space.

KLASK Game

Similar to air hockey but with a few twists, this tabletop game is easy to learn and challenging for all ages. Players control their strikers with magnets on the underside of the table, aiming for the opponent’s goal without falling into their own goal.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

This small Ninja air fryer has a 4-quart capacity and is simple to operate, making it a good gift for anyone with limited cooking experience. It takes up little counter space and can make meals for one or two people.

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone

With a small form factor and included controller, this drone is an exciting gift for anyone curious about drones. The 1080p camera takes good photos and makes for an immersive flight experience.

LEGO Ideas International Space Station Building Kit

The accuracy of this ISS model will entertain teens or adults, and it looks good enough to display proudly on its included stand. For the number of pieces, it’s fairly large, and it presents a challenge for experienced LEGO builders.

Useful white elephant gifts

Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack

A fanny pack is undeniably convenient, and this simple black bag from Adidas sports the iconic logo. It can be worn a variety of ways, and it includes a key fob and two main pockets.

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Wine Opener

Everyone’s struggled to open a bottle of wine at some point, but maybe your giftee struggles more than most. This electric wine opener can handle dozens of bottles on a single charge, and its compact design fits well on most counters.

Heelys Wheeled Heel Shoe

The classic wheeled sneaker comes in adult sizes as well, making for an amusing gift that the recipient won’t be able to help trying out. The wheel is mostly concealed under the heel, so these can be worn casually while offering a unique way to get around.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger

With space for charging two devices at once (any combination of a smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds), this wireless charger offers a convenient place to store gadgets at the end of the day. It charges quickly and has two lights to display the charge status of each device.

Stanley Fatmax Rechargeable Flashlight

This 2,200-lumen rechargeable flashlight has a built-in trigger lock and a stand, making it well-suited to repairs in tight spots. The battery lasts up to seven hours, and the beam can reach impressive distances. Most DIYers are likely to appreciate this versatile tool.

Cooper Cooler Rapid Beverage and Wine Chiller

A cold drink is refreshing any time of year, and this rapid beverage chiller ensures that its recipient never has to put a bottle in the freezer. Adding ice cools beverages, while warm water heats them up rapidly.

Kitchen Safe Time Locking Container

Just about everyone probably wishes they spent less time scrolling on their phone. This locking container helps your recipient unplug while they work. It’s large enough to hold phones and most handheld electronic devices.

Unique and funny white elephant gifts

Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster

This is a toy that the recipient is sure to fire up shortly after they open it. With an absurd 24-dart capacity and motorized system, these massive Nerf guns are chaos-causing, seriously fun white elephant gifts. The chunky Mega darts whistle as they fly, and the Mastodon can launch them up to 100 feet.

Powerup 4.0 Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane

This micro remote-controlled airplane attaches to a classic folded paper plane but can maneuver with impressive precision. It requires a fairly large space to fly, and the motor and propellers are durable enough to handle a few inevitable crashes.

Cotton Candy Express Cotton Candy Machine

This is a great gift to give if you enjoy cotton candy but don’t want easy access to it. The recipient will probably let you twirl whenever you like. It takes practice, but the result is a classic swirly fluff of cloud-like sugar.

Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Bidet Attachment

This awkward gift is sure to earn a few laughs, but it may also change the recipient’s bathroom forever. The mechanical design of this bidet attachment makes it easy to install, even for those with limited plumbing skills.

Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle

A smart water bottle may seem ridiculous, but the colorful LED base serves as a hydration reminder for anyone who needs to increase their water intake. The app tracks total water consumption and considers factors like body weight and activity level.

Lionel Polar Express Model Train

Any train geek (or anyone with an inner child) will appreciate this feature-filled Polar Express train set, and it’s easy enough to set up that it will be circling the tree in no time. The sound effects and headlight add realism.

Foreverspin Titanium Spinning Top

This classy-yet-whimsical toy is a dynamic addition to any office, and with a good spin, it can go for a minute or more.

