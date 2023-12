CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Looking for a Christmas miracle? Take a chance and buy a Powerball ticket for Saturday night.

The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $620 million for the December 23 drawing. Saturday’s drawing will be thirty-first since a $1.765billion jackpot was won on October 11.

Powerball tickets can be bought for $2 until 9:50pm on Saturday night. The game is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.