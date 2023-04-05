CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The American Automotive Association (AAA) has issued their AAA Car Guide to help people looking to buy cars learn more about the the newest vehicles, including electronic vehicles (EV).

The guide offers information on top 10 ratings, best vehicles under $35,000, top 10 most fuel efficient vehicles, and more. The reviews are based on testing by AAA Engineers, highlighting how many advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are included in the vehicle, along with safety features, fuel efficiency, emissions, braking, handling, ride quality, and acceleration.

Consumers have a strong interest in EV technology, not only because of the rising cost of gasoline, but the Federal Government has set a goal to make half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, and to build a nationwide network of 500,000 chargers to help make EVs accessible to all Americans for both local and long-distance trips.

According to AAA, people bought more than 760,000 EVs in 2022, a 65% increase from 2021. Of the 71 vehicles reviewed for the 2023 AAA Car Guide, 19 are pure electric.