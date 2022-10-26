WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– A government report has found that August 2022 consumer complaints about the air travel industry were up 6% from July 2022.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) was released on Wednesday. The report shows that There was a 6.0% increase in air travel service complaints from July to August, and complaints are more than 320% above pre-pandemic levels. The previous report from July showed a 16.5% increase from June to July, and complaints were more than 260% above pre-pandemic levels.

The report covers the incidences of tarmac delays, mishandled baggage, mishandled wheelchairs and scooters, bumping and oversales, incidents involving animals, treatment of disabled passengers, complaints about discrimination, cancellations, delays, or other deviations from airlines’ schedules, and other operations problems.

Flight problems was the highest category of the complaints received in August 2022 with baggage complaints coming in at second.

The ATCR is designed to assist consumers with information on the quality of services provided by airlines. DOT has created a new airline customer service dashboard to help air travelers determine what they are owed when a flight is canceled or delayed because of an airline issue. Because of the creation of this dashboard and Secretary Buttigieg asking airlines to improve their service, nine airlines now guarantee meals and nine guarantee hotels. Previously, none of the ten largest U.S. airlines guaranteed meals or hotels when a significant delay or cancellation was within the airlines control.

Get more information on how to file a complaint, access the dashboard and other aviation consumer protection issues at the U.S.DOT website.