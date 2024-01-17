BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

50K people can’t be wrong

It’s a new year, and what better way to start the year fresh than by organizing your closets? But before you dive in, you’ll need all the supplies to organize your clothes and other items — like the viral foldable storage bins that have thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon (and have sold 50,000 units in the last month alone).

And there are great deals on some other storage and organizing solutions that can help make 2024 your most organized year yet.

Shop this article: Fab totes 6 Pack Foldable Storage Containers with Lids and Handle, Univivi Foldable Storage Bins, Criusia Underwear Drawer Organizer

Get a 6-pack of these viral storage bins for just $17

Fab totes 6 Pack Foldable Storage Containers with Lids and Handle

These large storage bins have the capacity for one large quilt or comforter, three blankets or a ton of clothes each (think 25 or so items). They’re made from layered fabric that’s breathable but moisture-proof to protect their contents, with double zippers and reinforced handles for easy moving and carrying. And each has a clear window so you can easily see what’s inside.

When you aren’t using one of the bins, it folds flat so you can store it out of the way. When you are using it, they’re stackable so you can maximize your storage space.

“Love these storage containers. Well made and the size will surprise you. The area of clear plastic on the containers let you see the contents. I ordered 2 more after receiving first purchase,” one of the more than 13,000 five-star reviews reads. Another says, “Once unfolded, they are quite roomy. They are also sturdy. Once filled completely they are stackable. Great solution.”

Currently, a 6-pack of these bins is 48% off, so you can get it for $21.65. Apply an extra 20% off coupon to bring the price down to just $17.

More bestselling storage products on Amazon

Univivi Foldable Storage Bins

Need a similar — but slightly smaller — solution? These foldable bins also feature breathable fabric, handles and a clear window so you can see their contents. But they’re closer to cube-shaped, so they’ll work for spaces configured slightly differently.

Criusia Underwear Drawer Organizer

Use these small, lightweight inserts to organize small items like socks, underwear and bras in dresser drawers. A set of six comes with inserts in three sizes.

YFXCVSL 23Qt Plastic Storage Bins with Lids 3 Tier

These stackable plastic bins are great for the kitchen or garage (reviewers mention they love them for pet food). The clear front lets you see what you have stored (and how much you have left), and the optional wheels mean you can easily move the whole stack if needed.

Bagnizer Large 22 Quart Linen Fabric Foldable Storage Bin Cube Organizer Basket with Flip-Top Lid & Handles

These small, foldable, stackable bins have flip-top lids. At about the size of a shoe box, they’re ideal for storage at the bottom or on the top shelf of a closet.

Kmiectse Clear Storage Bin with Lid 3 Pack

These clear storage bins allow you to easily see what you have stored — and when you don’t need them, they’re collapsible, so you can store them out of the way.

BlissTotes Foldable Under Bed Storage Bin

You can use up the space under beds with these handy bins. Their clear sides let you see what’s inside each one, and their long, shallow design means they’ll fit under most standard bed frames easily.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.