BOSTON (WWLP) – A federal appeals court has upheld parts of a decision limiting access to a widely used abortion pill.

The legal battle began in a Texas lower court with a U.S. District judge’s ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of the drug. A three-judge panel on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals held that the FDA failed to adequately take into account safety concerns when it loosened access to mifepristone in 2016.

But the ruling will have no immediate impact on the availability of the drug. While the ruling is a victory for abortion opponents, the Justice Department is expected to appeal the decision.

Earlier this year, the supreme court issued a stay while the case goes through the appeals process.