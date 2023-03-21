WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about the latest technology being used in fraud schemes.

Tech savvy criminals are using artificial intelligence (AI) to trick people by using the voices of loved ones. Thieves record and clone voices using words and phrases of a person, then call that person’s family and friends telling them they’re in trouble and need money right away.

They also use spoofing, a technology that allows fraudsters to duplicate a phone number, email or webpage, effectively tricking victims into believing they’re being contacted by someone they know or a legitimate source.

Consumer advocates and law enforcement say don’t fall for it. Contact the person or business directly to find out if they’ve contacted you. Never pay or send money in ways that make it hard to get your money back such as wiring money, sending cryptocurrency, or buying gift cards and give them the card numbers and PINs.

If you or anyone you know has been contacted this way or fallen victim to one of these schemes, contact the FTC to file a report.