NEW YORK (PIX1) —- A bus carrying students from Long Island to a band camp overturned on a highway in Orange County Thursday afternoon, police said.

The bus crashed on I-84 at 1:12 p.m. in Middletown, officials said.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for Band Camp. Police and emergency responders on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details,” according to a statement from the Farmingdale School District.

I-84 is closed at exit 15 while authorities investigate the scene.

