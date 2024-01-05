WASHINGTON (AP) — A B-1 Lancer bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota crashed Thursday, with all four of its crew members ejecting, the Air Force said.

The B-1 crashed “at approximately 5:50 p.m. today while attempting to land on the installation. At the time of the accident, it was on a training mission. There were four aircrew on board. All four ejected safely,” the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth said in a statement.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer pulls away from a KC-135 Stratotanker after refueling during a mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese air space on Aug. 31, 2017. (Senior Airman John Linzmeier/U.S. Air Force via AP)

At the time of the crash visibility was poor with freezing temperatures and low clouds, according to automated weather reporting equipment recording airfield conditions.

The B-1 is a conventional supersonic bomber that first came into service in the 1980s. It has been used to support the U.S. bomber presence in the Asia-Pacific region and to conduct close air support missions in U.S. operations in Afghanistan. It does not carry nuclear weapons.

An emergency vehicle barrier stands at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D. A B-1 Lancer bomber from the base crashed Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, with all four of its crew members ejecting, the Air Force said. (Arielle Zionts /Rapid City Journal via AP)

While 100 were originally built, fewer than 60 remain in service at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and Ellsworth Air Force Base.