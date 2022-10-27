Troy Brin at the East Potomac Golf Links on October 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America)

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A U.S. Army veteran from Belchertown has been named one of the Ambassadors of a national rehabilitative golf program.

Troy Brin is a retired Infantry Master Sergeant who served 20 years of active service, including multiple combat tours as part of Operation Enduring and Iraqi Freedom. He has been named a PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) Ambassador after completing specialized training during the PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ambassadors complete an intensive training program that includes advanced golf instruction and wellness training. They receive a specially designed golf and wellness tool kit, which includes golf training tips and wellness exercises designed to promote and sustain a healthy and active lifestyle.

PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The national program introduces golf to veterans with disabilities and active duty military in an effort to support their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.