Low prices on summer must-haves are already available in preparation for the beginning of the summer season

The most important part of Memorial Day is remembering members of the United States Armed Forces who died in service of the country. Over the years, the May holiday has also become the unofficial beginning of summer. Retailers have responded by offering deals on items you’ll need throughout the summer season and beyond. From furniture to tools, there’s something for everyone at impressive discounts.

When do Memorial Day sales begin?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in May, which is May 29 this year. The long holiday weekend typically begins on the preceding Friday, at which time many merchants offer savings during their Memorial Day sales. However, some top retailers begin marking down popular items a week or so before the holiday weekend.

Categories to shop during Memorial Day sales

Regardless of the time of year and type of sale, it’s a good idea to be prepared to find the best deals offered. Memorial Day sales are no different, thanks to numerous retailers offering discounts across most categories. But don’t get carried away looking for products that may not be available at the lowest prices of the year. During this unofficial first weekend of summer, certain items are available at prices too good to miss.

Furniture: Outdoor furniture is a big seller this time of year as people get their patios, porches and decks ready for warm weather. Look for sets with multiple pieces so you can gather with friends for outdoor socializing.

Grills: In the summer, many outdoor enthusiasts can’t wait to fire up the grill. That’s why many retailers offer savings on all types of grills, from charcoal to propane.

Camping and outdoor gear: If you love to camp, hike, swim and more, check out items that fall into these popular summertime categories for big savings.

Tools: Many DIYers work on their outdoor projects when the weather is nice. Retailers take notice by marking down power tools during Memorial Day sales.

Gardening items: Don’t forget the items you’ll need to make your garden grow. Chances are you’ll find hand tools, tillers, trimmers, organizers and more on sale.

Appliances: Major appliances are notoriously available at low prices during the Memorial Day weekend. If you’ve been thinking about updating your kitchen, now is the time.

Mattresses: Just like appliances, mattresses are often marked down this time of year. The savings can be significant as retailers make way for future stock.

Best Memorial Day deals

Casper Sleep Wave Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Casper is offering deals on their popular mattresses for Memorial Day. In addition to multiple zoned foam layers, the Sleep Wave mattress has inner springs for outstanding support and airflow. The cooling gel coating is a welcomed feature for anyone who sleeps hot. You can choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Sold by Amazon

LG Wash Tower Laundry Center

If you are in need of a feature-packed washer and dryer that’s suitable for limited space, the LG WashTower is available at a significant discount. This stacked pair boasts a large capacity with front-loading convenience. Smart technology simplifies laundry day as it automatically selects wash and dry settings that are best for each load.

Sold by Home Depot

Nexgrill Four-burner Propane Gas Grill

This four-burner propane gas grill by Nexgrill offers the features to make the most out of backyard cooking. The generous cooking space boasts four burners for preparing burgers, hot dogs, chicken and more plus sides to go with the main courses. It distributes heat evenly for perfect results. Cleanup is a snap thanks to the porcelain cast iron cooking grates.

Sold by Home Depot

Sol 72 Outdoor Seven-piece Outdoor Sectional Seating Group

With attractive resin wicker construction and comfortable cushions, this outdoor sectional set is the perfect addition to your deck or patio. From the fabric to the base, it’s crafted of simple-to-clean materials that are weather-resistant. The set includes seating for up to six people plus two ottomans and a table in a choice of colors.

Sold by Wayfair

Hampton Bay Stoneham Wood Fire Pit with Tile Top

Attractive and functional, this fire pit features a durable build with a ceramic tile top that holds up well to use and resists heat. It comes with a grate, screen and poker. Including it in your outdoor space will make it possible for you to enjoy being outside long after the sun goes down.

Sold by Home Depot

Coleman Eight-person Tent

Whether you have a camping trip planned with friends or family, this tent is made to accommodate your group. The spacious design offers a 6-foot center height and enough room for up to eight people. The leak-resistant design can be set up in about 15 minutes so it doesn’t take too much time away from outdoor fun.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Large Capacity Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator

You can save big on this Samsung refrigerator that’s beautiful, practical and smart. The French-door design offers a spacious interior and on-door ice dispenser. Family Hub with Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa make this model the perfect addition to any smart home.

Sold by Samsung

StoreYourBoard Tool Storage Rack

Mount this tool storage rack to your garage or workshop wall and you’ll save space while keeping numerous large and small tools organized. It’s strong and boasts a 200-pound weight capacity.

Sold by Amazon

Milwaukee M18 18-volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit

If you need cordless tools to accomplish your summer projects, this kit has you covered with seven tools and two batteries. Made by a top tool brand, it also includes a charger and tool bag so the tools are always charged and ready to use.

Sold by Home Depot

Camp Chef Everest Two-burner Stove

Camping trips are even better when you can cook with ease. The Everest camping stove has dual burners that deliver 20,000 British thermal units (BTU), which makes it possible to prepare food in minutes. The compact design and rugged handle make it easy to transport wherever your adventures take you.

Sold by Amazon

Other Memorial Day deals worth checking out

