SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A decision that millions of student loan borrowers were dreading came down from the Supreme Court Friday, ruling that President Biden’s loan forgiveness program is unlawful.

In a 6-3 vote split on ideological lines, the court ruled that the program to allow borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 of debt was an unlawful use of presidential power because it wasn’t approved by Congress.

The Biden Administration had argued that they could forgive the debt under a 2003 law known as the Heroes Act, which allowed the government to provide relief to student loan recipients when there is a national emergency. Chief Justice John Roberts said the language in that law wasn’t specific enough and that Congress still needed to be involved.

The decision means no relief for more than 40 million eligible borrowers who are collectively holding on to more than 400 billion dollars of debt. This is a major blow to Biden, who had been promising loan forgiveness ever since his campaign days.

“Today’s decision closed one path. Now we’re gonna pursue another. I’m never gonna stop fighting for you. We’re gonna use every tool in our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need and reach your dreams,” said President Biden.

Officials in Massachusetts say their disappointed in the decision including Governor Maura Healey. She said there is a student debt crisis and that the state will work to make higher education more affordable.

Biden has said he is not done fighting for loan forgiveness.