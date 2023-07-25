LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., LeBron James’ oldest son, is currently in the hospital after collapsing during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

The Athletic’s Senior NBA Insider, Shams Charnia tweeted, “James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.”

TMZ Sports was the first to report the news and received this statement from the family:

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

Sources told the outlet that a 911 call was made at around 9:26 a.m. on Monday at the university’s Galen Center, which is where they play their games and also practice.

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the spokesperson continued.

Big names took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the James family.

Lakers great Magic Johnson tweeted, “Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year during Monday Night Football, also offered his well-wishes to the young star.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. “(I’m) here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” he tweeted.

Bronny James is the second USC player to collapse during practice in the last year; Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest in July 2022. He was able to play for USC during the second half of the season.

The McDonald’s All-American committed to USC back in May, after a successful run at L.A.’s elite Sierra Canyon School. The 18-year-old was one of the nation’s top point guard prospects due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense.

The teen is expected to end up in the NBA, where his father hopes to play alongside him.