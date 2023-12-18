BOSTON (SHNS) – Southwest Airlines violated consumer protection laws and faces a $140 million civil penalty in connection with “operational failures” in late 2022, federal officials announced Monday.

Releasing a consent order dated Dec. 15, the U.S. Department of Transportation said the penalty was 30 times larger than any previous DOT penalty for consumer protection violations. Southwest canceled 16,900 flights that stranded more two million passengers over the 2022 Christmas holiday and into the new year, the department said.

Most of the penalty revenue will be used to compensate future Southwest passengers affected by cancellations or significant delays caused by the airline.

USDOT said it has already secured $600 million in refunds and reimbursements for Southwest passengers who faced disruptions during the “operational meltdown” and said that Southwest in September 2022 changed its procedures to ensure customers are reimbursed for expenses such as meals, hotels, and ground transportation if a flight is significantly delayed or canceled due to an airline issue.

“Today’s action sets a new precedent and sends a clear message: if airlines fail their passengers, we will use the full extent of our authority to hold them accountable,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Taking care of passengers is not just the right thing to do — it’s required, and this penalty should put all airlines on notice to take every step possible to ensure that a meltdown like this never happens again.”