TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Carnival cruise ship rescued six men Wednesday morning after a small cargo vessel capsized overnight.

The cruise line said in a press release that its Carnival Vista team saved the men, who were stranded in the middle of the ocean near the Dominican Republic, after the ship’s onboard monitoring system received an emergency alert.

The crew spotted the six men on a life raft, stopped to rescue them, and brought them aboard.





Carnival Vista St. Thomas

The U.S. Coast Guard later rescued six additional crew members who had been on the small, unidentified vessel. Carnival said it alerted the Coast Guard about the additional missing crew members, which led to a “successful search and rescue operation.”

The cruise ship departed from Port Canaveral on Sunday, Dec. 10 and was advised to return to its regularly scheduled route. It’s visiting Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, as part of a six-day cruise.