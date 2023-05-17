CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of businesses across the country and millions of employees began working from home.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of remote workers tripled from 5.7% of all workers in 2019 to 17.9% in 2021 — an increase of nearly 19 million workers, and most were women.

Many women who worked from home were also responsible for caring for children and other family members and supervising their children’s schooling.

There are some occupations that are suitable for home-based work but the highest share was in management, business, science, and arts occupations like insurance underwriters, mental health counselors, and marketing managers. The percentage of home-based workers increased for each occupation in 2021 but the biggest share (about 28%) was still in management, business, science, and arts occupations.

U.S. CENSUS BUREAU

In 2021, women made up the majority (52.2%) of U.S. workers in management, business, science, and arts occupations; service occupations (56.7%); and sales and office occupations (62.2%).

Meanwhile, men made up 94.9% of the nation’s workers in the natural resources, construction, and maintenance occupations and 75.7% in production, transportation, and materials moving occupations.