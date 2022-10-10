(WHNT) — Monday is Columbus Day, and while some businesses and services are paused for the day, it’s business as usual for others.

Columbus Day in the United States is meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with discovering the New World, though many are switching to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day, a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of Native Americans.

Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday in October, and while some schools and businesses will operate as normal, some won’t.

Mail Delivery

Post offices will be closed on Oct. 10, meaning mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages shipped through most FedEx services will still be delivered, along with UPS pickup and delivery services continuing through the holiday.

Banks

Because the Federal Reserve observes Columbus Day, most banks will be closed on Monday. Some may still choose to open certain locations, so call to check before heading to your local branch.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open.

Government Offices

All federal offices will be closed, but some may be open on the state government level. While some schools will be in session, your best bet would be to check with your local district.

Retail

Almost all restaurants, theaters and malls will be open normal business hours Monday unless a specific location has decided to observe Columbus Day. However, most libraries will be closed.

National Parks will be open, along with grocery and department stores.

Garbage and recycling collection might be running on a different schedule, so it’s best to double-check with your provider.

The next federal holiday will be Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.