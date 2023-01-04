WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – Congress still has not chosen the next speaker of the house. As 20 conservative representatives are not putting their support behind House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

It’s been a hundred years since something like this has happened, and it could give us an idea of what the next two years will look like.

It’s not uncommon for party members to disagree on a House leader candidate, but usually when it’s time to cast the ballot, the party falls in line. This time though some of the more conservative republicans are not throwing support for McCarthy, saying he does not represent their values. 22News asked political consultant Paul Robbins with what this could mean for congress going forward.

“The irony of the whole thing is that now moderate republicans are now going to have legitimately deal with the other side to get something passed. And those 20 will still be opposed to everything, Paul Robbins Political Consultant told 22News.

That could be helpful democrats because if more moderate republicans want something done.

Those republicans may now have to reach across the aisle. Something Robbins said could be beneficial to Congressmen Neal and McGovern going forward.