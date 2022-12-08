CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report from AAA has found unsafe driving behaviors such as

speeding, running red lights and impaired driving are all on the rise.

The most alarming increase in this report was amongst drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking over the legal limit. Which rose by nearly 24%. AAA encouraging drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Everything from red-light running to drowsy driving, and driving under the influence rose from 2020 to 2021.

“People admit to speeding more driving through red lights more driving while texting more driving while using a handheld device driving when they are drowsy across the board these are going,” Mark Schieldrop AAA Northeast told 22News.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that nearly 43,000 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% increase from the 39,000 fatalities in 2020.

“I commute on a daily basis in 91 and 84 and I’ve noticed that driving has been very aggressive. I think people speed and they tend to like weave in and out if traffic so it makes me nervous especially having children,” said Patricia Billar-Lucia from West Springfield.

Parents like Lucia are modeling good driving habits to keep everyone in the car safe in the event of an accident.

“What’s the first thing that you do when you get into the car? I close the door and then I buckle my seatbelt and I tell my mom and dad that I buckled and I’m ready to go,” Lucia said.

AAA says that the most dangerous driving behaviors, such as speeding, alcohol impairment, and non-use of seatbelts account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities.

When it comes to your phone, experts say out of sight out of mind. Lastly slow down, stay alert and as always buckle up!