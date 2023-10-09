TEL AVIV, Israel. (WWLP) – Fighting continues to intensify in Israel and Gaza after Hamas forces crossed security borders, the death toll is now over 1,100.

American politicians including Congressman Richard Neal have begun to weigh in on the sudden escalation in Israel, now with at least four Americans included in the more than 1,100 dead.

Congressman Richard Neal’s statement condemning the actions of Hamas, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Government, and supporting defensive action by Israel, and he continued to call this an unprovoked attack on Israeli people and sovereignty.

This current phase of the conflict is now in its third day. At least 700 of those 1,100 deaths were reported from Israel, and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza. Preliminary reports indicate at least four Americans were killed and seven were missing following Hamas’ attack. Hamas claims to be holding over 130 people hostage.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier is being sent to the Eastern Mediterranean. The Ford carrier strike group will be ready to assist Israel and act as a show of force.