WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – In an effort to improve air travel for persons with disabilities, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has created a new publicity campaign.

The #AccessibleAirTravel campaign will promote DOT’s Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights by partnering with airlines, airports, ticket agents and disability organizations to bring awareness to the issues facing disabled persons when they travel, particularly by air.

The campaign comes on the 37th anniversary of the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA), which prohibits discrimination against persons with disabilities in commercial air transportation. The law has allowed disabled persons to understand and demand the right to safe, dignified, and accessible air travel and help ensure airline personnel and their contractors are aware of those rights.

“Airline passengers with disabilities deserve to travel safely and with dignity,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “DOT is proud to partner with the aviation industry and members of the disability community to ensure that all travelers with disabilities know their rights.”

DOT has been actively making improvements for air travel including modernizing airport terminals with wheelchair ramps and accessible restrooms, and punishment for mishandling wheelchairs and persons in wheelchairs.

Air travelers can file complaints with DOT using their Aviation Consumer Protection website.