(WWLP) – Brand new food and drink items, including the Raspberry Watermelon Refresher and Turtle Signature Latte are coming to the Dunkin’ early summer menu starting on April 26.

The ‘Early Summer 2023’ menu launches in April and will be featuring a lineup of new and returning drink and food options including:

Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher

Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher

Mango Pineapple Lemonade Refresher

Lemonade

Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee

Turtle Signature Latte

Butter Pecan Swirl

Ham and Swiss Croissant Stuffer

With the addition of lemonade to the menu, customers will have the opportunity to include lemonade in any Dunkin’ Refresher.

Dunkin’ also announced a permanent addition to their lineup of flavor swirls, butter pecan swirl. Starting April 26, customers will be able to get butter pecan swirl in any drink indefinitely. National Donut Day is also June 2, and Dunkin’ is offering a free classic donut with any beverage purchase all day.

For Dunkin’ Member’s, the chain will also be offering member-exclusive items: