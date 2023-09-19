BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

This NSYNC Little People set will warm your ’90s soul

If all the rumors about NSYNC getting back together are tearin’ up your heart, let this nostalgia-driven Little People set from Fisher-Price help. The Mattel brand released a Little People Collector set based on the ’90s boy band that has fans ready to buy, buy, buy.

The set, which retails for $29.99 on Amazon, features 2.5-inch figurines of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass. They all come in a special collector’s box made to look like the iconic album cover for “No Strings Attached.” Mattel also promises that the figurines and box include “fun hidden details for fans to discover.”

Is NSYNC getting back together?

The Little People Collector set is dropping as rumors of an NSYNC reunion are hitting a fever pitch. The band posted tons of cryptic social media content that seemed to hint at a reunion, then joined together onstage at the VMAs last Tuesday to present Taylor Swift with an award.

They sort of confirmed reunion rumors when they announced their first single in 10 years: “Better Place,” which will be featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, “Trolls Band Together.” The song comes out Sept. 29, and the movie hits theaters in November.

But as for a true reunion, with a new album or, dare we say it, an NSYNC tour like ’90s kids have been hoping for? Well, there’s no word on that just yet. We’ll have to keep crossing our fingers and asking our Magic 8 Balls.

More nostalgia-stoking Little People Collector sets ’90s kids will love

If you need to get your mind off NSYNC, these other Little People Collector sets from Fisher-Price are just as adorable and will speak to any ’90s lover’s soul.

Little People Collector “Friends” TV Series Special Edition Figure Set for Adults & Fans

“Friends” is as much a part of the cultural zeitgeist as NSYNC, and now’s your chance to get Chandler, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Ross and Phoebe in Little People form. Each figurine features small details from the show that fans will love to try to find.

Little People Collector Disney “Hocus Pocus” Figure Set

“Hocus Pocus” has revived since the much-anticipated sequel finally dropped last year. But it’s still an early ’90s movie at heart. These adorable Little People figurines of the Sanderson Sisters — Winifred, Mary and Sarah — will make a perfect addition to a collection or your Halloween decor.

Little People Collector Disney Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Special Edition Set

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is the perfect movie for transitioning from Halloween to the Christmas season. The Little People Collector set features glow-in-the-dark figurines of Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie and Zero in a box modeled after Halloween Land.

Little People Collector “Seinfeld” TV Series Special Edition Set

One of the most popular shows in the ’90s was “Seinfeld,” and this Collector set will delight fans with figurines of Jerry, Kramer, Elaine and George, all in a box modeled after Jerry’s iconic apartment.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.