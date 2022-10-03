TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center was monitoring two disturbances in the tropics Monday, one of which has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime this week.

The NHC said a disturbance located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is getting better organized as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph. It’s forecast to reach the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. Forecasters are giving the system a medium 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days.

Forecasters said an elongated area of low pressure has continued to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around the middle part of this week,” the NHC said.

The system is expected to head west before it turns northwestward or northward sometime this week over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Forecasters are giving it a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm sometime in the next two days and a high 70% chance of developing into one sometime in the next five days.

“Further development will become less likely by the end of the week due to increasing upper-level winds,” the NHC noted.