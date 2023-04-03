CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former President Donald Trump will be heading to New York City for his criminal arraignment on Monday.

Trump will be leaving his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday and will head to Trump Tower in New York City, where he plans to stay overnight. On Tuesday, Trump will arrive downtown at the criminal courthouse for his official arraignment, where he is expected to be finger-printed.

This indictment is said to be related to New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into the alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In a statement made on Thursday evening, the former President called it “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.” His attorneys said they will vigorously fight this indictment.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Trump will face the same legal system as anyone else, adding that Mr. Trump will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law.

Even though a former President has never been convicted of a crime, that wouldn’t stop Trump from running again. Some political advisors think the indictment could be a good thing for his campaign.

Some political analysts believe that Trump’s campaign team will use this indictment as the latest “witch hunt” targeting the former President to garner support from Republican voters.