CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first time in history a former President has been indicted.

The exact charge or charges are unknown because the grand jury indictment was filed under seal. Yet, Trump and his lawyers were notified of his indictment and have called it a political attack, saying he has not committed a crime.

This indictment is said to be related to New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into the alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Bragg had been focusing on a felony charge of falsifying business records, which carries a maximum prison sentence of four years. Protests for and against the indictment happened in New York overnight. People there were torn on the grand jury’s decision.

‘He is being raked over the coals for something ridiculous, so we now live in a banana republic apparently. The DA said he was going to get Trump.”

“We’re so grateful to the courage of the DA here in Manhattan and to the whole grand jury who exercised clear wisdom.”

In a statement on Thursday evening, the former President called it “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.” His attorneys said they will vigorously fight this indictment.

Now that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted Trump, all eyes will be on the actual indictment itself. Two sources familiar with the situation said he is likely to be arraigned next week. According to one of his lawyers, Trump is expected to turn himself in and face arraignment on Tuesday.