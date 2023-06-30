(WRIC) — Check your freezers! A recent recall announcement by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration warns that some frozen fruit products may be dangerous.

On June 21, SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc. issued a recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in Virginia and other states from January 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023



Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in Virginia and other states from January 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023 Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023



365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Virginia and other states from March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023



Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Virginia and other states from March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023 Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023



Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Virginia and other states from October 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023

To specifically see which product codes and Best By dates to look for in this recall, visit the FDA’s website.

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)

Consumers who find any of these products in their possession are encouraged to either discard them or return to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. For more information on this recall, contact Sunrise Growers at 888-490-5591 or email recall@sunrisegrowers.com.

As of the recall announcement, there had not been any reported illnesses related to these products.