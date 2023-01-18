WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– People looking for ways to create a nest egg for their retirement, or to make a quick and profitable turn around are using the internet to search for investment opportunities.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers that anyone who promises to take your money and make a big profit in a short time is probably involved in an illegal scheme.

Recently the FTC settled with WealthPress, a company the FTC says violated the law by making false earnings claims to convince people to buy its financial trading services. According to the FTC’s lawsuit, WealthPress told people they could make substantial profits with its trading services, but couldn’t support that claim. Instead of making big money, the FTC says many WealthPress clients lost money trading, on top of the hundreds or thousands of dollars they paid for the so-called service and the recurring charges that followed.

As part of the settlement, WealthPress will stop making deceptive or misleading claims about earnings and pay more than $1.7 million to settle the case, with $1.2 million going back to the people affected.

Before you pay for any investment-related service, or ANY offer that includes claims about how much you’ll make, how fast: