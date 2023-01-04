WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is extending the public comment period regarding changes to the Funeral Rule.

The public has until January 17, 2023 to share their concerns about the FTC’s initiative to strengthen and update the Funeral Rule, which currently requires funeral providers to give in-person visitors itemized price information to make informed decisions.

Because the rule was first issued in the 1980s, it does not require them to provide price information online and via other electronic means like email or text messages.

The agency’s review of funeral providers’ websites, which took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when many people could not or did not feel comfortable visiting a funeral home in person, found that more than 60% of the websites reviewed provided little to no information about their prices.

As a result, the FTC announced that after a rule review, it would retain the Funeral Rule and issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking concerning potential amendments to the rule, including whether and how funeral providers should be required to display or distribute their price information online and through electronic means.

“For decades, the Funeral Rule has provided crucial rights to grieving families seeking out burial and cremation services,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We look forward to hearing from the public about how we can modernize the rule to better protect consumers in today’s market.”

Information on how to submit comments can be found in the Federal Register notice.