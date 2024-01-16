WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)–The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) was created to help parents and guardians protect minor children’s privacy and personal information while online.

As technology changes and opportunities for fraud increase, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking to update rules for protecting children.

Currently, COPPA gives parents and guardians control over what information websites can collect from their kids, and how they use and share that information.

According to a document on the Federal Register, the FTC is proposing to amend COPPA “based on the FTC’s review of public comments and its enforcement experience, are intended to clarify the scope of the Rule and/or strengthen its protection of personal information collected from children.”

The FTC is taking recommendations from the public. People are encouraged to file a comment either online or on paper. Use the Regulations.gov website for an online submittal and write “COPPA Rule Review, Project No. P195404” on your comment, or send a letter to Federal Trade Commission, Office of the Secretary, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite CC–5610 (Annex E), Washington, DC 20580.