WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Thousands of teens will be graduating from high school this spring with many looking forward to beginning their lives as adults.

One of the most important lessons needed when becoming an adult is money management. Unfortunately, many Americans lack financial literacy and have trouble successfully handling their money, according to the FINRA Foundation’s National Financial Capability Study (NFCS)

The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Division of Consumer and Business Education is offering a financial literacy webinar geared to high school graduates. Whether they’re planning to go off to college in the fall, have a job lined up, or are still figuring out their next steps, there are some Adulting 101 basics that can help along the way. The 30-minute webinar, will discuss understanding credit, protection from identity theft, and how to spot and avoid scams.

Join the webinar on June 20th at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT either online or by phone:

URL: https://ftc.zoomgov.com/j/1601588579?pwd=RmlMd3JleXp1V0tIcmdMVnM5Rmhudz09

Webinar ID: 160 158 8579

Passcode: 546747

By phone: (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): +1 646 828 7666 US (New York); +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose); +1 551 285 1373 US; 833 568 8864 US Toll-free

Can’t make the June 20 webinar? There will be another session on Thursday, June 22nd at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.